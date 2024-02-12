Fuel prices are expected to increase by Mden 0.5-1.5 starting at midnight on Monday, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is expected to increase by Mden 0.5, to Mden 81 per liter. EUROSUPER BS-98 will now retail for Mden 83.50 per liter, an increase of Mden 1. In contrast, the price of EURODIESEL per liter will increase by Mden 1.5 to Mden 79.50.

Extra light household oil is expected to cost Mden 76.50 per liter, a decrease of Mden 0.5. Additionally, Mazut M-1 will cost Mden 40.732 per kilogram, dropping by Mden 0.620 per kilogram.