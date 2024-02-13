Starting Wednesday, the replacement of driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates, as well as travel documents for Macedonian citizens abroad, will be conducted without charge. In countries without diplomatic consular representatives, travel documents will either be made available online or delivered by mail. Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi and Additional Deputy Minister of Interior Mitko Bojmacaliev announced the Government’s decision at a press conference on Tuesday, stating that administration employees involved in issuing these documents will receive a reward equivalent to one salary for their efforts.

The Ministry of Interior is now responsible for executing all legal actions related to the replacement of driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates for North Macedonia’s citizens. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will handle the issuance of travel documents for citizens abroad, ensuring that the fees for these documents are zero or free-of-charge. Additionally, in countries lacking diplomatic consular representatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will facilitate online issuance and delivery by mail to minimize additional costs for citizens living abroad, according to Bytyqi.

By implementing these measures, the government aims to address the diverse interpretations and misunderstandings among citizens. By the year’s end, they expect citizens to comply with the changes in the law and acquire the necessary travel or other documents.

Minister Bojmacaliev emphasized that the Ministry of Interior will oversee the replacement of driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates bearing the country’s old name. Internal acts required for this process are already being prepared, and employees engaged in replacing personal documents will receive an additional salary, as per the signed act by Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski and Bojmacaliev.

The government’s decision stems from the recommendations of a working group assigned two weeks ago to find solutions for issues related to driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and travel documents. When questioned about potential refunds for citizens, Bytyqi mentioned that the matter will be discussed in a government session. However, he acknowledged the limitations during the pre-election period and emphasized that the current actions are considered the most feasible for the country’s citizens at this time.