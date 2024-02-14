The Food and Veterinary Agency responded to African swine fever (ASF) cases in Mralino, Ilinden. A protection zone (3 km) and supervision zone (10 km) were established. The protection zone includes Mralino, Kadino, Idrizovo, Petrovec, and Kjojlija. Culling, disposal, and decontamination are ongoing in the 3-km zone, while the 10-km zone involves pig census, examinations, and biosecurity measures. The Agency encourages reporting suspicions to veterinarians. ASF only affects pigs, not humans, but humans can transmit the virus.
