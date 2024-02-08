As experts are debating the controversial, last minute attempt of the Government to give a major exclusive energy deal to a Greek company, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski today came out with criticism of the Government’s solar energy proposals.

The DUI – SDSM Government is giving sweetheart concessions to a French and a Bulgarian company to build large solar plants near Stip and Pehcevo.

Why is it necessary to use 500 hectares of fertile, arable land, that is currently used by farming families, and give it away for 0.14 denars per square meter? It’s worth 500 times more. The investor will have all the produced energy bought by the state for the next 30 years, for 57 EUR per MWh. Why are these investors so special to get guaranteed prices? No Macedonian investor has a similar offer on the table. If the deal is so good for Macedonia, why won’t the French Government give us a similar offer, so Macedonian companies can build a solar plant in Normandy, and return the favor?, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that these investments will include almost no Macedonian products and hire few workers. “The investor will see his return in 7.5 years and then spend the next 22.5 years making pure profit”, Mickoski added during an economics round table in Veles.