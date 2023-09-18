The oldest pharmacy chain in Europe, the German pharmacy chain Rossman plans to expand its retail network in the Balkans by entering the markets of Montenegro and Macedonia, writes the German Wirtschaftsforum.

Rossmann recently announced record sales growth of 12.15 billion euros last year.

They also announced that their range will soon be available in Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia and the northern part of Italy. Through partnership and franchise, they are also present in Azerbaijan recently.