Associations representing some 6,000 companies from the hospitality industry and tourism, including the restaurants and cafes who are vital for employment, will protest in front of the Government today.

They have lost most of their income since early April when they were ordered to close their businesses as Macedonia entered into a Third Wave of the pandemic. The companies demand a one-off package of financial assistance and a grace period on paying back of their bank loans.

The Government announced a new, additional program of financial assistance that will cover 30 percent of their lost income and up to 50 percent of the gross minimum salary per employee. Meanwhile, the fifth stimulus package is expected to go into effect after months of delays in Parliament. It will provide companies with some funds to support the salaries of about 60,000 employees for February and March.