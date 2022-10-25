According to the World Bank, Macedonia is expecting a recession, SDSM is dragging Macedonia into bankruptcy, and every year the debt exceeds the growth by more than 100 million euros, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that according to the World Bank, Macedonia has the highest inflation so far, but also the lowest GDP growth.

SDS is dragging Macedonia into an abyss, bankruptcy and eviction. Five years that the SDS has been in power, the public debt has increased by more than 2.5 billion euros. Every year they generate a new debt of over 500 million euros. And at the same time, GDP growth is about 400 million. Every year with SDS we borrow more than the economy grows. SDS policy is dragging Macedonia into the abyss and bankruptcy. The wrong policies of the SDS evicted the citizens. Healthcare is sinking, education is ruined, infrastructure is stagnating, VMRO-DPMNE reacted.

The party says that everything SDSM is doing is just compromising Macedonian national interests.