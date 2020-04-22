SDSM is late with the economic measures. The economy and companies are in the red, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

The measures proposed by this criminal government are inapplicable and do not mean assistance to the economy. Due to the incapability of the SDSM government to deal with the economic crisis, no one is applying for the so-called anti-crisis measures of the SDSM government because the measures are unfavorable and do not offer real help. For the sake of the citizens and the Republic of Macedonia, SDSM should immediately accept the economic measures proposed by VMRO-DPMNE. This is the only way to help both companies and workers, VMRO-DPMNE said.