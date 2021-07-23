VMRO-DPMNE will submit a bill that will allow cryptocurrency trading without VAT Economy 23.07.2021 / 11:43 VMRO-DPMNE will submit a bill that will allow trade with cryptocurrencies without VAT, the party informed. As VMRO-DPMNE said, the bill will include tax exemption with 0 value added tax and income tax at least until 2023. cryptocurrency trading Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Economy News Mickoski: Trading with crypto currencies needs to be legalized Mickoski pledges to formalize and support cryptocurrency trading and provide 750 average salary Dimitrieska Kocoska: Many lost their jobs, over 65% of employees receive salary below 25,000 denars Textile industry suffers from massive job losses, with no help in sight Amid job losses and economic decline, average salary grows to 28,721 denars SDSM tries to avoid including the public in the debate on its proposal to close shops and businesses on Sunday Company charged with reselling data obtained from the Central Registry Gasoline prices up, diesel down .
