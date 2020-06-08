Over the past 24 hours, 204 people were caught breaking curfew, of whom 180 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Monday.

The Ministry of Interior issued in the past 24 hours 511 isolation orders, while 70 people signed self-isolation statements.

No one was caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls, the press release reads.

Meanwhile, 318 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.