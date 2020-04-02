The Ministry of Health informed that 30 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed and the total number of cases in Macedonia is 384. 11 of them have died.

The Ministry of Health informed that 12 new cases have been diagnosed in Skopje, 8 in Kumanovo, 9 in Prilep and 1 in Kriva Palanka.

According to the place of residence, so far cases of COVID-19 have been registered in:

Skopje – 195

Kumanovo – 62

Debar – 47

Stip – 15

Prilep – 21

Tetovo-13

Struga – 9

Veles – 6

Bitola – 4

Ohrid – 3

Kavadarci – 2

Gostivar – 1

Gevgelija – 2

Strumica – 1

Kriva Palanka – 2

Kocani – 1