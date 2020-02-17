Following the adoption of the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was illegally adopted in violation of the Rules of Procedure and after the dissolution of Parliament, SDSM started the election campaign and organized a march “in the name of justice” today.

The march set to start at 6 pm outside the parliament building, and then end at the Court, to send a message that citizens lack confidence in the judiciary. A little ironic, since SDSM is leading a march to convey the public’s perception of the same judiciary that for years does not open criminal cases for former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and senior government officials, or releases them from criminal responsibility, Netpress said.

According to Netpress, about 30,000 administration employees are pressured to attend Zaev’s march in Skopje. Predicted party quotas have not been met, which is making SDSM nervous.

Ова се фотографии од Штип, каде што може да се забележи како на граѓанитетреба да дојдат на маршот, им се носат сендвичи и вода.

These are photos from Stip, where you can see people providing sandwiches and water for those coming to the march.



