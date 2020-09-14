The Alliance for Albanians reminded of the past of the first Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi. At that time he was leading the protests at Skopje’s Kale (the old fortress). Grubi was against the construction of a church-museum that was never built.

The Alliance says Grubi was supposed to provoke ethnic tensions in 2011.

After the incident in Kale Skopje, he said that SDSM offered him to create ethnic problems, but he refused. SDSM categorically denied this statement. Until today, it is not known who failed, Artan or SDSM, the Alliance for Albanians says.

See what happened nine years ago: