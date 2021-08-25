I will offer feasible projects, projects that will make life easier for the people of Skopje and will make it better and of better quality, not only for life and work, but also for their future to be seen here in Skopje, the head of the SSK chamber of commerce and independent candidate for mayor of the City of Skopje Danela Arsovska said in an interview with TV Sitel on Wednesday.

What will be my project and which will be presented in my program, which will be big, extensive and behind which not only I stand, but also a large and quality team that will be working on big projects, projects, feasible projects, she said.

Regarding the realization of the projects and the pre-election campaign for which she did not want to reveal more details, Arsovska stressed that all projects have a deadline, and her goal is to implement the program in two years, and not as it is done now at the end of the terms, emphasizing that she expects victory.