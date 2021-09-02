In an interview with Kanal 5, the mayoral candidate for Skopje Danela Arsovska pledged to turn the capital city into a modern European metropolis. Arsovska said that she will base her work on her experience as head of one of the main chambers of commerce in Macedonia, and her long work with international organizations.

I intend to implement the best practices I’ve learnt in the city, and I’m meeting with the people of Skopje, with targett groups, to prepare a full program for the city, Arsovska said.

Her candidacy is endorsed by VMRO-DPMNE, and she is expected to receive full support from the Albanian opposition parties. During the interview, Arsovska emphasized that she is not member of any party and that she is running an independent bid. “I also ask SDSM supporters for their vote”, she added.