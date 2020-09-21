Besa’s parliamentary group will not be with SDSM in the Parliament as of today, MP Kastriot Rexhepi confirmed for “Republika”. MPs from the Besa movement informed President Xhaferi that instead of the parliamentary group “We can” they will act separately.

We are part of the ruling majority but as the largest partner after SDSM in the coalition “We can” we will act as a group of MPs of the Besa movement. This does not mean any leaving, but more effective action in the Parliament, Rexhepi explained.

Besa has four seats in Parliament.