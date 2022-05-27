The British Embassy in Skopje hosted Thursday a reception to celebrate the bonds of friendship, understanding and respect between the United Kingdom and Macedonia and observe 70 years of service of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth has ruled longer than any other monarch in British history and is the most prominent diplomat in the United Kingdom, strengthening old ties and building new ones.

In her speech, British Ambassador Rachel Galloway greeted the President, the Prime Minister and the Vice President of the Parliament, as well as the guests and friends of the United Kingdom and Macedonia.