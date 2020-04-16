A doctor from Bitola’s general hospital accused Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce of keeping the hospital in the dark for days over the case of a Covid-19 patient.

We waited to have the Covid-19 test results of an inpatient for four days. Now we find out that he was positive all this time. This is unacceptable, doctor Bobi Trajkovski said in a widely shared social media post.

He accused the Government of failing to prioritize coroanvirus testing for patients who could spread the virus through critical hospitals.

Trajkovski said that the patient in question was admitted on Friday and was swabbed for the virus on Saturday. He had no Covid-19 symptoms but there were indications that he may have been in contact with the virus. Bitola is set aside as a regional center for treating coronavirus patients but the doctors require data to properly organize their work.