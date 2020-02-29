Cable operators decided to postpone the TV blackout which they announced in response to the hastily passed media law amendments. Major operators such as the Austrian A1 and the German Deutsche Telekom said they will stop broadcasting all commercial domestic and foreign TV channels next week because of the law that obliges them to guarantee, under penalty of law, that the channels they are re-broadcasting have settled all their copyright issues.

Given the danger of leaving the public in a blackout during the pre-election period and in light of the coronavirus spread, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and his IT Minister Damjan Mancevski met with the operators and got them to agree to postpone their move. The amendments are the result of intense lobbying by the big five TV stations, who expect cable operators to start paying them for their programming.