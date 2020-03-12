Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Thursday’s press conference that the government has proposed additional measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Ban on all public and private gatherings regardless of the number of attendees, working hours of the catering facilities until 6 pm, and work with halved capacity, ie tables set to have a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters between guests. Also, all movie theaters, theaters, betting houses and casinos to close. All interventions on chronic patients to be postponed except for the urgent ones.