The Commission on Infectious Diseases will hold Monday a meeting to decide whether to reinstate curfew in the country or to take more drastic measures besides the already adopted measures as wearing a protective face mask, maintaining a distance of two meters and not grouping, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Following the decision of the Commission, a proposal will be submitted to the Government, which will make the final decision.

The Government decided to entirely lock down four densely populated cities Skopje, Tetovo, Kumanovo and Stip from Thursday evening until Monday morning. In the rest of the country, citizens were allowed to go outside until 16h. Orthodox believers were banned from visiting cemeteries on the religious holiday of Pentecost past weekend, except for funerals.