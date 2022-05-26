Positive signals arrived from Constantinople and Moscow after receiving the blessing from the SOC for the autocephalous status of the MOC-OA. According to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the removal of the 55-year-old schism is a historic moment, and the ROC say it is a joyous event that has been awaited for many years.

Bartholomew explained that even before the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, there was a dialogue between the churches of Macedonia and Serbia.

In the past period, before our decision, a dialogue was started with the church of Skopje, but our decision facilitated the church of Serbia and on Thursday, May 19, Patriarch Porfirij, the head of the SOC invited the head of the Ohrid Church and held a joint liturgy in Belgrade. This fills us with pleasure. It is a historic moment. A schism that lasted for about six decades, at the initiative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, ended, was removed and we are entering a new period. Serbia called this joint liturgy on May 19 a reconciliation liturgy and we are glad for these events, said the Ecumenical Patriarch.

In the interview, he explains that the specific issue of schism has been in the focus of the Patriarchate for many years, and quite often delegations from our church came for consultations but also requests from the political leadership.

According to the Russian Orthodox Church, “the recognition of the autocephaly of the Church in Macedonia by the Serbian Orthodox Church” is a joyous event, which is expected to be discussed at the next meeting of the Holy Synod.