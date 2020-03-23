The Healthcare Ministry informed that 22 new coronavirus patients were diagnosed over the past 24 hours. Most of them were in the capital Skopje (15), followed by the hotbed of Debar – 4. Two patients were diagnosed in Kumanovo and one in Ohrid.

This brings the total number of patients in Macedonia to 136. Out of them, one has been cured and two have died.

Most of the patients are again in the capital Skopje – 81, followed by Debar with 40 patients, while Stip, Kumanovo, Kavadarci, Ohrid and Gostivar have the number of patients in the single digits.