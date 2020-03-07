The spouses who tested positive for the coronavirus are treated at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, they are in stable condition and have a mild form of the disease, but are part of the risk group due to their age, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Saturday.

Minister Venko Filipce said that all passengers on the bus that traveled with the two coronavirus patients were found and put under home isolation.

There were 28 passengers on the bus – one of which was the driver. The minister informed that in the meantime he had again left for Italy and returned with a new bus, which is now stopped at the border.

