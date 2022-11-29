What are successful reforms for Oliver Spasovski is only a cause for shame, the efficiency of the security services is at the lowest possible level, which can be seen from the daily scandals, Nake Culev from VMRO-DPMNE said on the “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

The accountability of the security services should be increased, threats cannot be sent to the media and investigative journalists under the guise of a security secret. I was the director of the Intelligence Agency for five years and I believe that they have the right to investigate the legality, so I have not filed a single complaint, not a single criminal complaint against media representatives, said Culev.

He also referred to the Onishchenko case, pointing out that the competent parliamentary committee cannot hold a meeting.

Internal control in the National Security Agency does not exist, there is no head. Hence, who will control the professionalism when there is no internal control. Why did Viktor Dimovski not react to this, did not fill that position, it is a legal obligation. Internal control is the one that should review the professional standards and now the director who should be held criminally responsible for the Onishchenko case is reporting to the parliamentary committee. The statements he made after the committee did not reflect that of his position. A director must not threaten MPs, he does not give certificates to prominent people, but gives passports to people like Onishenko, said Culev.

According to him, Dimovski should face criminal responsibility, and not run away to be ambassador in Paris.

He added that the security system is at the bottom, and Viktor Dimovski directly affects the investigation, because he has not been dismissed from the director’s position by the Government.