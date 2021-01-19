Eleven patients died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry reported. The deceased include five patients from the capital Skopje and one each from Bitola, Strumica, Kavadarci, Struga, Kocani and Pehcevo. The ages of the deceased ranged from 53 to 82. The total death toll of the epidemic is now at 2,726.

The Ministry also reported that it diagnosed 400 new cases, out of 2,327 tests conducted during the past day. There are currently 12,683 active cases across the country.