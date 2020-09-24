Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday with new EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer.

Welcoming the new head of the EU Delegation in the country, Dimitrov stressed the fruitful cooperation so far with his predecessors and the local team in the EU Delegation.

The arrival of Ambassador Geer and his appointment as the highest representative of the European institutions in Macedonia, happens at a crucial moment for the European path of the country, where his experience and expertise are more than welcome. Another European friend at the right time to create results and good news for the citizens – to jointly open the most important page, the start of negotiations with the EU, and thus the beginning of the introduction of European standards at home, said Dimitrov, as his office informed in a press release.

The two interlocutors exchanged views on the reform progress, the annual report of the European Commission, as well as its enlargement package, the holding of the first intergovernmental conference, the economic and investment plan, IPA 3 programming – key topics for which SEA and DEU will be in close communication.