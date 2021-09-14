Doctor Igor Nikolov, head of the VMRO-DPMNE Healthcare Committee, called on Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce to finally assume his share of responsibility for the disastrous fire in the Tetovo hospital, and to resign.

He should stop playing games. The public has been accustomed that nobody takes responsibility, not when we lacked protective gear as doctors, not when we lacked hospital beds. We still don’t have standardized treatment protocols for Covid, a year and a half into the crisis, Nikolov said.

The doctor added that the office of the Minister is far more concerned with his PR activities than with actually doing the hard work needed to fight to pandemic.