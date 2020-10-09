For a third day in a row, a new daily record in the number of new infections was set. A total of 386 new cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, out of a total of 2,267 tests. This pushes the total number of infections during the course of the epidemic over 20,000.

About half of the new cases were in the capital Skopje (178) with Strumica (44), Prilep (20) and Kumanovo (18) behind. It’s believed that the colder weather and the lack of social distancing contributed to the current spike in new cases.

Six patients died in the same period, including a 4 4year old woman from Bitola, two male patients from Skopje both aged 67, a 62 year old woman from Struga, a 72 year old woman from Tetovo and an 81 year old woman from Sveti Nikole.

Meanwhile, a total 150 children who attended kindergarten since late September were ordered into isolation. Ten children and 21 kindergarten teachers have tested positive to the virus, prompting the isolations of their classes. The number of elementary school pupils who are in similar isolation and told to attend school online is estimated at 60.