The “Parasites” affair exposed the outrageous and absurd spending of citizens’ money for salaries of officials appointed by this government of SDS and DUI. The latest example of this is the fees of Andrej Zernovski and Kire Stankoski, VMRO-DPMNE stressed.

Andrej Zernovski receives a monthly fee of 1000 euros as the coordinator of the project unit for the construction of a clinical facility. So far, he has received 18,000 euros from the Ministry of Health, and the citizens cannot see a single brick of his coordination.

The second example is Kire Stankovski, who receives 2,000 euros per month as the general director of the Prilep Tobacco Factory, and at the same time, the tobacco workers from Prilep can’t charge the fees for their work and barely make ends meet. In one term, Stankovski will earn almost 100 thousand euros.