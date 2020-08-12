Even after the shocking transit of two dozen coronavirus patients from Kosovo to Finland through the Skopje airport, the interim Macedonian Government has no intention of introducing border controls.

Finland was forced to re-introduce two weeks of quarantine for arrivals from high risk countries such as Macedonia after the incident with the Skopje – Turku flight. But Macedonia will continue to allow citizens of Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro to enter the country without providing recent negative coronavirus tests if they are traveling for transit purposes. The Healthcare Ministry said that these passengers will remain limited to spending just three hours in Macedonia making the risk to the country minimal. But that does not help countries where the passengers will eventually transit to.