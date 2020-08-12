Education Minister Arbr Ademi opened the prospect of postponing the start of the school year as the interim Government is undecided over how to approach the coronavirus crisis.

The Committee on Infectious Diseases proposed that the classes, scheduled to start on September 1, are held online for all but the youngest, first grade pupils. This would leave many families in a difficult situation over how to organize childcare.

Ademi himself said that he wants the schools to open for in-person teaching, while Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce warned about the risks of this idea. Ademi today said that it is possible the school year is postponed, and that a combination of the two approaches is used – in-person teaching but moving to online if the number of coronavirus cases in an area spikes.