In addition to the three companies owned by the Zaev family in Bulgaria: “Oriental Group”, “Gomasidra” and “Radisha Trade”, formed after Zoran Zaev came to power, two more new companies have been regstered in recent months, VMRO-DPMNE’s Vice President, Aleksandar Nikoloski, leading the candidate list in the fourth electoral district, revealed at Saturday’s press conference.
The two new companies are owned by Zoran’s cousins, Trajce Zaev and Boban Zaev, and are based in Petrich. The new companies Medical 420BG and Pharma EU BG are signed by cousins Trajce and Boban Zaev, Nikoloski revealed, showing the documents.
The main question is whether they are preparing to flee after losing the 15 July parliamentary elections. Domestic companies, ie companies in Macedonia that are owned by the Zaev family are already moving or migrating to Bulgaria. That is, the companies there are already becoming the owners of the companies that the Zaev family owns in Macedonia. In addition to the three companies owned by the Zaev family in Bulgaria: “Oriental Group”, “Gomasidra” and “Radisha Trade”, formed after Zoran Zaev came to power, two more new companies have been registered in Bulgaria after the presidential election when “Racket” scandal was already in sight. So aware that defeat is imminent, aware that scandals will begin to emerge, Nikoloski said.
