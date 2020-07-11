In addition to the three companies owned by the Zaev family in Bulgaria: “Oriental Group”, “Gomasidra” and “Radisha Trade”, formed after Zoran Zaev came to power, two more new companies have been regstered in recent months, VMRO-DPMNE’s Vice President, Aleksandar Nikoloski, leading the candidate list in the fourth electoral district, revealed at Saturday’s press conference.

The two new companies are owned by Zoran’s cousins, Trajce Zaev and Boban Zaev, and are based in Petrich. The new companies Medical 420BG and Pharma EU BG are signed by cousins Trajce and Boban Zaev, Nikoloski revealed, showing the documents.