Macedonian nationals Naum Kolev, 47, and his son Done, 23, have been killed in Sorens, in the canton of Fribourg in Switzerland, local media report.

Their bodies were found covered in compost at a horse farm.

The Kolev family, originally from the village of Mokrievo near Strumica, has lived in Switzerland for 15 years, considered hardworking and private.

According to Macedonians living in Switzerland, the father and son had gone late on Tuesday to withdraw funds for purchase of agriculture machinery.

A 30-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in the murder. He has been arrested and admitted involvement in the crime. The police found a weapon during the search of his home and investigation in the case is underway.