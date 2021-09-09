Health Minister Venko Filipce said Thursday that he will wait for the investigation into the fire in the modular hospital in Tetovo to end, and then he will make a decision whether he will resign.

Late Wednesday, 14 patients died and 12 were injured in the fire at the Tetovo modular hospital treating Covid-19 patients. The hospital was burned to the ground.

I never run away from responsibility, nor will I ever run away. I will wait for the investigation into the accident to end, and after the investigation is over I will make a decision whether to resign. It is difficult to describe in words the weight and pain I feel after the accident in Tetovo, said Filipce at Thursday’s press conference.

Filipce said two doctors and four nurses were present at the hospital. The 12 injured patients were evacuated to the hospital in Tetovo and their condition is stable.