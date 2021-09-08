A terrible accident happened in Tetovo where there are victims in the fire that broke out in the Kovid center. The exact number of people who lost their lives, the injured and their condition is being determined at the moment, Health Minister Venko Filipce wrote on Twitter.

The fire has already been extinguished and all hospital teams are mobilized to help the injured. They are urgently transported to Skopje to be given proper care, the teams of the Clinic are mobilized. We will come up with new information soon, he tweeted later.