Several wildfires have broken out Monday afternoon in parts of the country, including two near the town of Kocani, eastern Macedonia, burning some dozen hectares of forest.

The situation in Kocani is serious. The fire reached the first houses in the city. According to the residents, they evacuate themselves out of fear and are afraid that they will spend the night under the open sky. Firefighters are on the scene, but the the string wind is making it more difficult to put out the fire.