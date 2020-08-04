Five deaths were reported across the country as consequence of the coronavirus epidemic. The deceased patients were a 52 year old man from Skopje, two patients from Kumanovo aged 55 and 82, a patient from Gostivar (62) and a man from Ohrid (64). This brought the death toll of the epidemic to 505.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported 75 newly diagnosed cases, out of the 803 tests that were conducted. Most new patients were found in Skopje (32) and among other cities, Tetovo, Kavadarci and Gostivar had between 7 and 8. Throughout the epidemic, there have been over 11,000 confirmed cases.

There were 13 patients admitted to the two clinics in Skopje where the most severe cases are treated and they now hold a total of 181 patients – three of them on mechanical ventilation. There are also 45 patiens treated in the Stip regional center, 27 in Bitola and 113 in hospitals across the county where easier cases are usually admitted. The Kozle children’s hospital in Skopje, which is also used as a Covid-19 ward cares for 10 adults, three positive children and six who are believed to have the virus.

There are 3,589 active cases across the country, 1,342 of them in Skopje and 434 in Stip. In Skopje, the most densely populated areas such as Aerodrom, Karpos and Centar remain hardest hit, as well as Cair and Gazi Baba, where there are still lingering effects from the disregard of coronavirus restrictions during the Muslim month of Ramadan.