Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani announced that he has suspended the diplomatic passports two of three diplomats involved in the Armenia Scandal. Osmani also said that one of the diplomats has by now retired, and the other is on vacation and is not coming to the Ministry.

The third diplomat involved in the scandal, Mile Milenkoski, is detained in Serbia and awaits extradition to Armenia. Milenkoski, Vladimir Sarafov and Stevo Simski organized a charter flight to Yerevan in 2018, and extracted Levon Sargsyan, the brother of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, from the country, helping him avoid corruption charges. The group allegedly took a Macedonian passport issued under an assumed identity to Sargsyan, to help him escape.