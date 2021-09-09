The Healthcare Ministry informed that 14 people were killed and 12 injured in the fire that devastated the Covid hospital in Tetovo yesterday.

According to the Ministry, 26 patients were treated in the modular hospital at the time of the fire. The surviving patients continue to be treated in the Tetovo hospital and are not in critical condition.

The Ministry also informed that a few doctors and nurses who were assigned to the modular hospital suffered minor injuries, but there are no medical professionals among the casualties.