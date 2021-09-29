VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate in Skopje’s Kisela Voda district, Orce Georgievski, promised to revise the urban development plan and to prevent the proposed construction of as many as 100 new buildings in the large green Rasadnik area. The plan was announced under the current Mayor Filip Temelkovski from SDSM.

I signed on to the memorandum from the citizens of Rasadnik. I promise that we will have an international competition to propose plans for this area. That is the last free piece of land in Kisela Voda and we will have the citizens and the landowners decide. We can’t allow a 100 new buildings there, as Temelkovski plans, Georgievski said.