The Government of the Republic of Macedonia at today’s 7th regular session adopted a decision to reduce the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 as well as the period of self-isolation / quarantine of persons who were in close contact with a confirmed COVID -19 case.

According to these recommendations, the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 who have not developed symptoms, ie are asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, is reduced to seven days from the day of the positive test. After the end of the isolation period, they should strictly observe the personal protection measures for an additional three days when staying indoors with other persons or outdoors when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained.

Vaccinated people who have had contact with an infected person are not required to quarantine.