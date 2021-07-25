The Government expressed its gratitude to Bosnia, Russia and other countries who helped in the final moment push to stop UNESCO from stripping Ohrid from its designation as a World Heritage Site.

Our special gratitude goes to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Federation, the delegations of China, Saudi Arabia, Hungary and Spain. Also, we are grateful to our colleagues in Australia and Norway, for their continued friendly advice. We now have time to complete the protection measures for this unique natural and historic heritage site, said Environment Minister Naser Nuredini.

Prime Minister Zaev also vouched to work to protect the region that is faced with overdevelopment and pollution.