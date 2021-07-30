You have witnessed Albanian spoken in the Government, every day in Parliament, and the office of the President, but no one has lost anything from the use of the Albanian language resulting from the Ohrid Framework Agreement, least of all Macedonians; on the contrary, the state has gained much more loyal communities, more loyal citizens – because the more loyal a state is to its citizens, the more loyal citizens are to their state, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations Artan Grubi said at an event Friday marking the 20th anniversary of the agreement.

At Friday’s event, part of a series of events marking the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, he said that the use of the Albanian language is one of the pillars of the Ohrid Agreement.

During the event, organized by the Language Application Agency, certificates were awarded to Albanian translators working in state institutions.