We are monitoring the situation with the coronavirus in Italy and will follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education. Planned high school student trips to Europe have not been canceled so far, Dragan Arsovski, principal of the “Rade Jovcevski-Korcagin” high school, told Republika.

Third-year students in April are due to go on a planned trip to Prague, Budapest and Vienna.

Health Minister Venko Filipce appeals to Macedonian citizens not to travel abroad if they do not have a need. He added that a meeting with the Crisis Management Center with various minister will take place and that they will further inform and make recommendations to the Ministry of Education on whether trips abroad should be canceled.

11 Smaller towns in Italy have been in lockdown since Saturday, and the coronavirus has already claimed its seventh death in the country.