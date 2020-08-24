The Association of high school students announced it will hold protests on August 31, a day ahead of the usual start of the school year.

Students demand a combined model of education in the public high-schools, with a mix of online and in-person education. The Government decided that all classes above the third grade of elementary school will attend online education only. A meeting with the interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and some of his top ministers held late last week did not discourage the Association from calling for protests.