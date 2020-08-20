The Association of high school students objects to the fact it was not involved in the planning of the new school year, and announces boycott of the online teaching.

The Education and Healthcare ministries eventually decided that all students above third grade of elementary school will attend online education only. The Association wants to have a mix of online and in-person teaching.

We will soon decide whether we will boycott the start of the school year, said Blendi Hodai from the Association, adding that they worked on improving the quality of online education but most of their proposals were ignored. “The Education Ministry is now facing a disaster – they had three months to prepare for this key date and they did nothing”.

A poll conducted by the Association found that under 8 percent of high school students considered the online teaching fully effective, and 59 percent said that they lack the required electronic equipment.