Levica’s Dimitar Apasiev reacted after the publications of the Italian newspaper “La Verita” about Zoran Zaev’s involvement in electoral fraud.

How come there is always no evidence against Zaev!?, asked Apasiev.



Existing documentation at the Skopje Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime possesses excerpts from recorded conversations reporting how Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and his brother Vice Zaev, speaking openly on the phone, would have managed a network of electoral exchanges based on blackmailing and favors, targeting, especially the Roma population living in Strumica.