VMRO-DPMNE through media close to them, with strong links with VMRO-DPMNE staff such as Andrej Lepavcov and Gjorge Ivanov, is desperately trying to construct non-existing cases, SDSM reacted to the Italian “La Verita” publications.
VMRO-DPMNE has nothing but fabricated cases from the time of the regime and the captured state when Zoran Zaev was the main target of fabrications and staged cases, reads the party’s reaction.
Not only did Nikola Gruevski steal the 2014 elections, but the VMRO-DPMNE-controlled prosecution did not take any action. Allegations that Zoran Zaev was involved in electoral irregularities in 2014 are not true, because if it were so, the VMRO-DPMNE-controlled prosecution would have immediately processed it. The 2014 elections are a symbol of VMRO-DPMNE’s electoral fraud and the start of a political crisis that ended with Gruevski’s downfall. From the published materials the public clearly saw how VMRO-DPMNE committed electoral fraud, through issuance of IDs, theft of election materials, voting of deceased persons, are just some of the electoral irregularities committed by VMRO-DPMNE in 2014 that the public heard through “The Truth about Macedonia” campaign, SDSM reacts.
