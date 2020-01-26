VMRO-DPMNE through media close to them, with strong links with VMRO-DPMNE staff such as Andrej Lepavcov and Gjorge Ivanov, is desperately trying to construct non-existing cases, SDSM reacted to the Italian “La Verita” publications.

Not only did Nikola Gruevski steal the 2014 elections, but the VMRO-DPMNE-controlled prosecution did not take any action. Allegations that Zoran Zaev was involved in electoral irregularities in 2014 are not true, because if it were so, the VMRO-DPMNE-controlled prosecution would have immediately processed it. The 2014 elections are a symbol of VMRO-DPMNE’s electoral fraud and the start of a political crisis that ended with Gruevski’s downfall. From the published materials the public clearly saw how VMRO-DPMNE committed electoral fraud, through issuance of IDs, theft of election materials, voting of deceased persons, are just some of the electoral irregularities committed by VMRO-DPMNE in 2014 that the public heard through “The Truth about Macedonia” campaign, SDSM reacts.