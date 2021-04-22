In a statement for “360 degrees”, prosecutor Lence Ristoska did not hide her disappointment with the decision of the Council of Public Prosecutors. She wishes there was at least an explanation as to why the members of the Council voted as they did.

I am disappointed with the decision of the Council. I really do not know why, despite the demonstrated professionalism and integrity, the work on cases like “Target-Fortress”, “Talir 1” and “Talir 2” and, at the same time, the work on “Eurojust”, for which I am praised by the institution itself, I do not deserve promotion. It would be nice to hear the reasons and the thoughts of the members of the Council, and not just their final decision. said Ristoska.